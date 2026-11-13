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Moberly murder suspect pleads guilty to stealing patrol vehicle in separate case
By Paige Sells, KOMU 8 Senior Digital Producer,7 days ago
A woman charged in connection with the death of Kayla Huff was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges stemming from the investigation. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford confirmed that Alayna Mason, 20, pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and escaping...