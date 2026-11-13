\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1A6koc_1H3QjOSA00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6koc_1H3QjOSA00" width="1247" height="1663" >\u003c/figure>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Service:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>Celebration of Life at a Later Date\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Name:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>Gale Miller Burdick\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Pronunciation:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Age:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>85 \u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>From:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>Osceola, Iowa\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Previous:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>Creston & Bedford, Iowa\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Day and Date:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Time:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Location:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Visitation Location:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Visitation Day and Date:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Visitation Start:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Visitation End:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Memorials:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Funeral Home:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>Kale Funeral Home\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>\u003ci>Cemetery:\u003c/i>\u003c/b>Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>