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Plain Township Opens 47-Acre Wetlands Reserve as Developers Eye Nearby Golf Course Land
By Nora Kovach,5 days ago
Plain Township this week opened the doors — or rather, the trailheads — to its new 47-acre Wetlands Reserve, a property just off Applegrove Street and Marquardt Avenue NW that officials say was purchased specifically to protect natural habitat and wildlife. The township paid $900,000 for the land, and trustees are already working on a follow-up deal that would add another 70 acres of protected ground nearby.
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