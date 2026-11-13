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Alexa Bliss opens up about her medical complications after giving birth
By Aaron Rift,7 days ago
While appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, WWE star Alexa Bliss discussed the medical complications she experienced following the birth of her daughter, Hendrix, and explained why she has considered not having another child. Alexa said that three days after giving birth, she began experiencing significant swelling and felt as though she was having trouble breathing when lying down.