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Gravel Truck Overturns on Route 119 in East Huntingdon, Man Trapped in Car
By Olivia Adams,7 days ago
A dump truck hauling a load of gravel overturned Thursday afternoon after colliding with a car on Route 119 in East Huntingdon, spilling its contents across the highway and trapping a man inside the car. The crash happened around 2 p.m. just north of the Technology Drive bridge, shutting down the northbound lanes for more than an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.