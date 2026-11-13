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Jaguars Former First-Round Bust Signs $20M Extension With Falcons
By Pankti Parmar,8 days ago
Former Jaguars CB C.J. Henderson signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport. “The Falcons aren’t done, also agreeing to terms on a 2-year extension for CB CJ Henderson worth up to $20M with $11M guaranteed, per me and Mike Garafolo,” Rapoport wrote. “Deal done by agents Jon Perzley and Dan Scardigno.”
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