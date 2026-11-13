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Lakers Urged To Cut Ties With Bronny James After Failed Last Chance
By Eli Gregorski,8 days ago
More than three weeks into his third NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, young guard Bronny James is still struggling to get playing time on a consistent basis, and while he saw a season-high four minutes in the team’s latest win over the Milwaukee Bucks, once stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves went down with injuries, his performance doesn’t necessarily change the outlook on his future playing in the Purple and Gold.