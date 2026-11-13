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Essential Releases, November 13, 2026
8 days ago
What the Bandcamp Daily editors and contributors are listening to right now. In the game Chutes & Ladders, players take turns spinning the wheel and advancing their way up, well, the latter until one false move sends them sliding back down the former, leaving them right back where they started, or worse. The UK version of the game—from which the latest Armand Hammer record takes its name—is somewhat more sinister: Snakes & Ladders. The rules are the same, but the choice by billy woods and ELUCID to use the UK title brings with it a specific subtext: A snake can be a duplicitous person looking to gain your confidence before they turn on you. Snakes have venom—you stumble and slide down their backs, but they’ll also bite you as you fall. Subtext is what Armand Hammer is all about, and one of the topics of the surprise-released Snakes is the way modern life lulls you into complacency, allowing you to work your way upwards before it knocks you right back down to keep you in your place. In the world of Snakes, there are surveillance cameras hidden behind streetlamps, friends and lovers who bait and switch, devils lurking to lunge at the vulnerable. As woods puts it in “Incidentals”: “The meek inherit the earth when?/ Cuz this I gots to see.” Musically, producers including Kenny Segal, Child Actor, and Sebb Bash mostly stick to jazzier terrain, making the album at times come off like vintage beat poetry—sizzling backdrops for pointed verse. As always with Armand Hammer, there’s gallows humor to make it all go down easily. Upon hearing Snakes, I texted a friend: “I am beginning to think it’s not possible for these guys to make a bad record.” Here’s hoping they never prove me wrong.