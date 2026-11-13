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A chilly weekend with both rain and snow around at times
By Andrew DiPaolo, Meteorologist,8 days ago
A stretch of cooler days is upon us, with rain returning, and yes, even the white stuff back in the forecast for the first time this season. Friday will remain mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly, with only a spotty shower threat into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will peak in the low 40s, but a stubborn breeze will make it feel like the upper 30s for most of the afternoon and evening.