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Traffic alert: NYS Dept. of Transportation to shutdown I-81 off-ramp for good
By CNY Central Staff,8 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the Interstate 81 northbound off-ramp to Interstate 690 eastbound in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, will close to traffic permanently, beginning at 6 a.m., on Monday, November 16, to facilitate the reconstruction of I-690 and the buildout of Business Loop 81 as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project’s Community Grid.
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