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Eli Brown Captures Pure Rave Escapism on Debut Album, ‘Panic Attack’
By Cameron Sunkel,7 days ago
For Eli Brown, his debut album arrives with considerably more than an ordinary debut’s worth of history. Before establishing himself in techno, the Bristol producer made his name in drum & bass as Xample and one half of Loadstar. His latest offering, Panic Attack, brings those chapters into conversation across 14 tracks, tracing the influences behind an identity he first began building back in 2016.