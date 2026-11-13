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How Zoom Combines AI, Open Ecosystems and Data Sovereignty
By Diya Joseph,7 days ago
Workplace productivity is shifting from passive meetings to automated action, as Zoom’s Louise Newbury-Smith explains on AI, translation and ecosystems. Louise Newbury-Smith, Head of UK&I at Zoom, wants to replace the classic “you are on mute” catchphrase associated with the company with a bold new slogan: “We didn’t know you did that.” This ambition reflects Zoom’s evolution from a video conferencing tool into an intelligent platform that automates complex enterprise workflows.