undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tennessee Man Allegedly Shot His Own Dog In The Head While Drunk
8 days ago
A Tennessee man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his own dog in the head while intoxicated, and while being legally prohibited from having guns. The Portland Police Department said officers responded to a residence on Nov. 7 for a report of a canine with a "critical wound" to the head. They arrived to find a dog in "significant distress" and determined it had not received veterinary care.
55