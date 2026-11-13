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From 1968 Offices to Parisian Homes: Collet Muller Architectes and Obvie Architecture Convert a Landmark Block into 35 Social Housing Units
By Global Design News,7 days ago
The first step is to preserve the overall volume of the existing building in order to maintain the distinctive perspectives of Rue Saint-Hyacinthe and Rue de la Sourdière. The next step is to reintroduce vertical windows within a new façade in the Parisian style, which, through its repetition, respects the rhythms and structures of the old building.