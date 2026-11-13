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FSU Preview: Florida State at Pittsburgh
By Scott Carswell Jr,8 days ago
On Friday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN the Seminoles will be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to play the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pittsburgh has wins against Miami (OH), Central Florida, Syracuse, Bucknell, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech and losses to North Carolina, Boston College and Miami. FSU is 5-7 against the Panthers in the all-time series. Pitt won the game last season, 34-31, The last time the Seminole won was in 2023, 24-7, in Pittsburgh.