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Listening to the Land: Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir on Minarc and Essentialist Design
By Global Design News,7 days ago
Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir, Assoc. AIA, IIDA, is an Icelandic-born architect, designer, and licensed general contractor who co-founded the Santa Monica studio Minarc with her husband, Tryggvi Thorsteinsson, in 1999. She also founded ERLA Construction and invented mnmMOD, a wood-free, steel-framed prefab panel system. Shaped by a childhood in...