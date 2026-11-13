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Fargo officials remind residents to prevent frozen sump pump lines and icy conditions
By Chris Larson,8 days ago
FARGO, N.D. — As temperatures drop, Fargo’s Regional Water Reclamation Facility is reminding residents to take precautions to prevent frozen sump pump discharge lines and potentially hazardous icy conditions. Officials say improperly directed sump pump discharge can cause ice to form on sidewalks, driveways, alleys and streets, creating...