undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Appalachian Route Of The Underground Railroad, This West Virginia Morning
By WVPB Staff,8 days ago
On this West Virginia Morning, the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Initiative (AFHI) has documented dozens of previously unknown underground railroad sites throughout our region. Cicero Fain, Marshall University historian and AFHI assistant research director spoke with Mason Adams for Inside Appalachia about their work. Also several hundred acres of an historic...
4