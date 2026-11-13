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New York City Has Oldest Buildings Among Major U.S. Metros
8 days ago
After a residential building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday afternoon, eight victims have been identified, while more were seriously injured. Survivors and city residents are demanding answers on how the building could get to such a state and why authorities didn't intervene. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he was "incredibly troubled" by the events, CNN wrote, as a report filed earlier this year by the city's buildings department had already reported significant cracks.