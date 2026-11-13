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The Hardest Part of Postpartum Mental Health Care Shouldn’t Be Finding It
By Elizabeth DosoretzChris Murphy,7 days ago
Eleven percent of postpartum Virginians reported experiencing depression one year after giving birth, and another 11% reported anxiety, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Those figures underscore a reality that often gets lost amid the expectations surrounding new motherhood: For a significant number of Virginia mothers, the postpartum period...