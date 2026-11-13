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Players to watch, keys to victory: Auburn at Mississippi State
By Piper Schmidt,8 days ago
After a thrilling 26-23 comeback win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the 5-4 Auburn Tigers look ahead to this Saturday's matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi. While the Tigers came away with the victory, their performance at Jordan-Hare Stadium highlighted areas that still need improvement, particularly along the...