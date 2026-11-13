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Humane Society for Greater Savannah to give away free dog food Friday
By Summer Swanson,8 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is giving away free dog food Friday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or while supplies last. The giveaway will take place at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive in Savannah. The organization said the food was made available through a donation.
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