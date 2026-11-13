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As political intrigue ruffles Indonesia's elite, residents feel more shaken by soaring costs
By Lasse Sørensen,8 days ago
SURABAYA, Indonesia (CN) — On Friday, Indonesia’s top legislative body said the Southeast Asian nation and the world’s third-biggest democracy will have a new vice president by Dec. 4th, a day after Gibran Rakabuming Raka resigned following controversy about his educational credentials. The political jockeying that led...