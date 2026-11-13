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Despite Huang Scandal, US-China AI Safety Dialogue Still Seems on Track
7 days ago
The resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in connection with extramarital affairs with staff and one involving an alleged Chinese spy will likely increase tensions between the US and China. On the US side, it will almost certainly lead legislators and administration regulators to tighten controls on Chinese access to chips and chip manufacturing equipment and might reopen the debate on a US ban of Chinese AI models. But it is not likely to scuttle the AI safety dialogue scheduled to be part of the conversation next week in advance of the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.