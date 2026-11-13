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Apple Music Drops 7 Sunflower Sound System Sets from Head Trip
By Dini,8 days ago
Apple Music has released seven DJ sets recorded at Floating Points’ Sunflower Sound System during Head Trip, the custom sound system’s debut U.S. outing. The sets are available now in Spatial Audio for Apple Music subscribers, documenting performances that didn’t make it into the festival’s livestream when Head Trip took over Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on October 10 and 11.