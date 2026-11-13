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Sherrill signs McGuckin, Fantasia bill giving parents of twins more control over preschool placement
By David Wildstein,8 days ago
Parents of twins and other multiple-birth children will have greater control over their children’s preschool placement under legislation Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed Thursday. The bipartisan measure, sponsored by Assemblyman Greg McGuckin (R-Brick) and Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia (R-Hardyston), takes effect next school year and allows parents to request that twins or higher-order multiples be treated as a single unit in preschool lotteries and open enrollment.