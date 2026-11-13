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McLean party with teens drinking, fireworks leads to criminal charges
By Angela Woolsey,7 days ago
Fairfax County police are pursuing criminal charges against a McLean couple after a party at their house reportedly drew hundreds of teens and became unruly. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Woodacre Drive at around 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 after 911 received multiple calls about “a large party that had gotten out of control,” according to the Fairfax County Police Department.