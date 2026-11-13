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Feel Good Friday: A Family-Benefiting Fundraiser, Veteran Support, and Blood-Donation Services
By 425 staff,8 days ago
KidVantage Raises Nearly $500K for Basic Needs Program. More than 425 community leaders and donors recently attended a KidVantage luncheon that raised a record $492,500 for its basic needs program, which provides baby formula, diapers, car seats, and sleep sacks. Get more details here. Bloodworks Northwest Brings More Donation Accessibility...