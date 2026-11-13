undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Common Rhythm: Inside NOTHANKYOU’s Evolving Musical Identity
By Ava Meyer,8 days ago
How much can a producer change direction before listeners lose the thread? In Dance music, genre names help organise everything from record shopping to DJ sets, but they can also become a narrow brief for the artists working within them. Moving between styles is easy enough to describe, making those shifts feel connected is the more interesting challenge.