undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
L.A. Gang Leader On The Run Indicted For Helping Accused Drug Lord Ryan Wedding Evade Capture
By Michele McPhee,8 days ago
A reputed 38th Street gang member and fugitive living in Mexico has been charged in a six-count federal indictment with helping former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding run a billion-dollar drug trafficking operation while on the run, federal prosecutors say. Roberto Gomez, 51, a.k.a. “Rob Flores,” “Fat Boy,” “Fats,” and...