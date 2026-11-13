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Rosalía Swept The Latin Grammys With 5 Trophies & 4 Custom Looks
By editorial standards,8 days ago
We’re anxiously awaiting the announcement of the 2027 Grammy nominations, but before that, the Spanish-speaking world hosted the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Nov. 12. Rosalía walked away with enough hardware to keep her toned arms in shape, and she also won the fashion game of the night in four different dresses that honed in on her Lux style with ease.