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Admiral Sean Buck to receive 2026 USTA Mid-Atlantic Tennis Creates Impact Award
By Good Morning Washington,8 days ago
How is the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation promoting tennis accessibility?. Why is Admiral Buck receiving the 2026 Tennis Creates Impact Award?. Washington, D.C. (7News) — Vice Admiral Sean S. Buck has dedicated his life to serving our country, both in the U.S. Navy and through his passion for tennis. A former Division I tennis athlete, Admiral Buck graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983 and went on to serve as the Academy’s 63rd superintendent. Now, he is being recognized with the 2026 Tennis Creates Impact Award from the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation, honoring his leadership, service, and the impact he has made both on and off the court.