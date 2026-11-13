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Operation Christmas Child kicks off annual holiday gift drive
By Taylor Miller,8 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Christmas Child is spreading holiday cheer by collecting shoeboxes filled with gifts for children in need around the world. National Collection Week begins Monday, Nov. 16, giving individuals, families and community groups an opportunity to donate shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and personal care items to help make a difference this holiday season.