undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Study Abroad in Italy: Morgan State Program Open to Students and Community
By WEAA,8 days ago
(WEAA) —College students and members of the community are invited to join a four-week study abroad program in Italy next summer. Exploring Italy: Luxury, Culture, and the African Diaspora is led by Dr. Henrietta Wright of Morgan State’s Teacher Education and Professional Development department. Based in Florence, the program costs $5,894 for a shared room in a shared apartment.