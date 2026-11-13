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Evan Phillips and Atlanta Get Free Agency Moving With Multi-Year Pact
By Ben Clemens,8 days ago
November isn’t normally a boom time for major league free agency, and particularly not the first half of the month. But with a lockout all but assured come December 2, teams and players alike will be all business in this usually-sleepy month. And so a mere two weeks after the World Series, we have our first multi-year deal of the winter. As the Atlanta Braves first reported, Evan Phillips has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the team.