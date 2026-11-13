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Hugley is officially nominated as Georgia House speaker as Democrats choose their leaders
By Alander RochaGeorgia Recorder,8 days ago
Georgia House Democrats unveiled their picks to lead the chamber Thursday after winning a majority for the first time in two decades, officially naming Rep. Carolyn Hugley as their nominee for House speaker. Hugley, who has represented Columbus in the Legislature since 1992, will become the first Black woman to...