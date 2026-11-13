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St. Petersburg jazz vocalist Raffy Bleu serves up ‘Love Set’
By Ryan Williams-Jent,8 days ago
Raffy Bleu understands love. He’s experienced it through his craft, community and country. Each has played a significant role in his life on and offstage. The jazz vocalist earned a degree in music education in his native Philippines, going on to teach there, Singapore and eventually the U.S. He focused on helping others hone their skills because he was “never taken seriously as a performer.”