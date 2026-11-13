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Louisiana flesh-eating bacteria deaths surge to highest in a decade. See the numbers.
By SOPHIE KASAKOVE,8 days ago
Seven people in Louisiana have died of a vibrio vulnificus infection this year — the highest annual tally from the dangerous flesh-eating bacteria in at least a decade. Deaths from vibrio vulnificus — found in warm, brackish coastal waters — typically hovered between one and three per year since 2016, according to data provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.
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