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Cara Di Falco shares easy Thanksgiving recipes to save time without losing homemade taste
By Kelly Burgar,8 days ago
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and home cooks are planning everything from the main course to the sides and desserts. Whether preparing a traditional family dinner or hosting a casual holiday gathering, the challenge is finding dishes that taste homemade without spending the entire day in the kitchen. culinary...