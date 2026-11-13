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8 Cat Breeds That Are Happiest With A Dog At Home
By Gargi,7 days ago
Ever thought cats and dogs were destined to be enemies? Well, prepare to have that notion completely turned on its head. While some felines definitely prefer their solitude, there’s a surprising number of cat breeds that absolutely thrive when they have a canine companion by their side. Whether it’s the shared playtime, the comfort of having another warm body nearby, or simply the joy of having a buddy to boss around, these cats prove that sometimes the best friendships come from the most unexpected places.