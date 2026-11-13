undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
My favorite recipe app just got a big upgrade — and a subscription fee
By Cameron Faulkner,8 days ago
Is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware. He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoined The Verge in May 2025. Nearly 10 years after the launch of Paprika 3, the recipe-managing, pantry-organizing, grocery list-making app has gotten a big upgrade that adds more functionality to nearly every corner of the experience. I tested Paprika 4 for several weeks while it was in open beta, and the update recently launched across Android (the version I’ve been using), iOS, Windows, and macOS.