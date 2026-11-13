undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
It’s now easier to try a Secretlab chair, depending on where you live.
By Cameron Faulkner,8 days ago
Secretlab’s gaming chairs and desks can now be tested in a limited batch of US retail stores. In addition to the company’s first store in Los Angeles opening November 18th, it’ll have a presence in 15 Best Buy stores spread across California, Florida, Colorado, Virginia, Washington, Idaho, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The exact locations are listed here.