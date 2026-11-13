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Prescott Launches New Online Code Portal
By Staff,8 days ago
As part of ongoing efforts to improve transparency and user accessibility for citizens and local business owners, the Prescott City Clerk’s Office is happy to announce a redesigned and more user-friendly Online Code Portal for searching building codes, zoning and land regulations, health and safety code, traffic rules and business requirements. Beginning, Monday, November 9th users can find details regarding the City of Prescott’s Code Site at: https://ecode360.com/PR2863/home.
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