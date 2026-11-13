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Falcons lock up EDGE Cameron Thomas with 3-year deal
By Dave Choate,7 days ago
Thomas has been the team’s most effective edge defender in 2026, and the Falcons are rewarding that with a new deal. Cameron Thomas has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2026 season for the Atlanta Falcons. The 26-year-old edge rusher has played more snaps than any other player at his position—by a very wide margin at this point—and has provided 26 pressures, two sacks, consistently solid run defense, and a forced fumble. That pressure number is tied with Brandon Dorlus for the team lead and tied for 28th overall in the NFL through nine games, and both players are on pace to beat James Pearce Jr.’s team-high 45 pressures in 2025.