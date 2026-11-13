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Cam Skattebo stayed in his stance instead of pushing Jameis Winston’s tush on key play
By Michael David Smith,8 days ago
Giants running back Cam Skattebo stayed in his stance and didn’t participate in the play on a key short-yardage snap late in the Giants’ loss on Thursday night. With the Giants leading 21-17 and 3:56 remaining in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, they faced a third-and-1 and sent Jameis Winston in for a quarterback sneak. A first down would have given the Giants a great chance at a long, clock-draining drive. Instead they were stopped, punted, and ended up losing.