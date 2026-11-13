undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LA Metro and state EDD workers among eight charged in $177,000 public benefits fraud sweep
7 days ago
Los Angeles County prosecutors filed six felony cases alleging defendants concealed salaries, businesses, and million-dollar assets to collect aid. The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed six separate felony cases against eight defendants accused of stealing more than $177,000 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services by concealing substantial assets and income, including a $1 million investment portfolio, bakery profits, a million-dollar rental property, and salaries from state and county agencies.
1