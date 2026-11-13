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New movie being filmed in Jonesborough
7 days ago
Cameras are rolling in Tennessee’s oldest town for a new movie called “Restoring Harmony.” Written and directed by Candice Cain, the film follows a country musician who loses everything after her fiancé and manager steals money from clients. She returns home to Jonesborough, where the boy next door and the tight-knit community help her find her original voice again. Filming wraps up after a two-week shoot featuring local businesses, community members, and the Tri-Cities Airport. After editing in New York, the crew plans to host a local premiere before the movie hits Amazon Prime and Tubi in spring 2027.
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