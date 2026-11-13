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“Mouse” Review: Growing Up When Grief Gets in the Way
By Derrick Dunn,8 days ago
Some coming-of-age movies suggest that the school cafeteria determines your entire personality. Popular kids face one set of problems, while quieter kids face another, and everyone seems to wait for the screenplay to teach them a lesson. However, “Mouse” gives its teenagers more credit, emphasizing that friendship rarely follows those simplistic categories.