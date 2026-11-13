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Officials plan Clyde Austin 4-H Center rebuild after major fire
7 days ago
University of Tennessee officials say they will rebuild the iconic dining hall at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville after a massive fire destroyed the building Wednesday afternoon. The blaze broke out around two o’clock, prompting a response from six local fire departments. The building was empty, and no one was hurt. While upcoming events at the camp have been canceled, UT Extension Dean Justin Rhinehart says sponsors are already stepping up to help fund the rebuild of the 40-year-old facility. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still working to determine what sparked the fire.