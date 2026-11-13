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Westfield Century City transforms its open-air atrium into seasonal Holiday Village
7 days ago
Holiday Village debuts SeaWorld holiday activation, daily faux snowfall, Blitzen’s Bar, and pop-up market shops ahead of Thanksgiving. Winter festivities arrive early on the Westside this month as Westfield Century City transforms its central outdoor plaza into a bustling pedestrian winter marketplace complete with daily faux snow flurries, theatrical stage revues, and pop-up retail chalets.